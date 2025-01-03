Ram Charan Predicts When Mahesh Babu-Rajamouli Film Will Hit Theatres

The highly anticipated film starring Superstar Mahesh Babu and directed by S.S. Rajamouli had its pooja ceremony yesterday, marking the beginning of a project that has fans buzzing with excitement. The simple event was held at the Aluminium Factory on the outskirts of Hyderabad, attended by Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu, and key team members.

While the shooting of the film has not yet started, there is still no official word on its completion or release dates. However, Ram Charan, who has an understanding of Rajamouli's filmmaking process, made an interesting prediction. At the Game Changer trailer launch event, where Rajamouli was the chief guest, Charan responded to a fan’s question about the film’s release. He said, “Unless something like COVID happens again, there’s no need for tension. The film will likely release in about a year and a half.”

Rajamouli’s previous blockbusters, Baahubali 1 & 2, took about five years to finish, while RRR was completed relatively faster but faced delays due to the pandemic. For Mahesh Babu’s film, which is expected to be massive in scale, experts estimate it could take another two years before it’s ready for release.

Reports indicate that the shooting could begin as early as January. Fans are now speculating that the film will likely hit screens in late 2026 or early 2027. With anticipation growing, Mahesh Babu’s fans will need to be patient for what promises to be an exciting film.