Pushpa 2 Tops 2024's Entertainment Trends, Breaks Records on BookMyShow

As 2024 comes to a close, BookMyShow has released its year-end report, revealing the biggest entertainment trends of the year. The report highlights the most-watched films and live events based on data collected from the platform throughout the year.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is the Most-Watched Film of 2024

Unsurprisingly, Pushpa 2: The Rule has been crowned the most-watched Indian film of 2024, with a record 10.8 lakh solo viewers. The Allu Arjun-starrer has made history by becoming only the third Indian film ever to cross ₹1500 crore at the box office. The sequel to the 2021 hit Pushpa: The Rise has outpaced other popular films this year, such as Stree 2, Singham Again, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and Devara Part 1.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 was released on December 5 in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, and Malayalam. The film broke records by achieving the highest-ever opening for an Indian film, selling 31 lakh tickets on Day 1 through advance bookings alone.

Other Key Trends in 2024

The report also highlights some interesting entertainment trends for the year. November 1 marked a blockbuster day for BookMyShow, with a record-breaking 2.3 million tickets sold in just 24 hours. The re-release of old movies also caught the attention of audiences, with films like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Tumbbad, Rockstar, and Laila Majnu taking fans on a nostalgic journey.

Hollywood films had a strong presence this year, especially with franchise titles like Deadpool & Wolverine, Dune: Part Two, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, keeping audiences hooked with high-energy action.

Additionally, small-budget films like Aavesham, Laapaata Ladies, and Merry Christmas proved that authentic, heartfelt storytelling resonates deeply, regardless of scale.

Overall, 2024 has been an exciting year for both big and small films, with audiences enjoying a mix of nostalgia, blockbuster hits, and fresh narratives.