CV Anand's Bought Over Comments Against National Media Receives Backlash

Telugu film star Allu Arjun has come under heavy scrutiny following a tragic incident at the premiere of Pushpa 2 on December 4, 2024, at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad. The stampede, which occurred during the event, resulted in the unfortunate death of a woman, leading to Allu Arjun's brief detention. He spent one night in custody before being granted interim bail.

The incident has sparked public criticism, with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy holding the actor responsible for the chaos that ensued at the premiere. In a press conference, Allu Arjun addressed the situation, attempting to clarify his actions during the event. Meanwhile, Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand shared footage from the scene, confirming Allu Arjun’s presence at the theatre at the time of the stampede. However, he refrained from disclosing further details, citing the ongoing investigation.

The controversy intensified when CV Anand made remarks about national media outlets, accusing them of bias and suggesting they had been "bought over." His comments led to an uproar within the journalism community, with many criticizing his conduct. A video of his statement quickly circulated on social media, further fueling the debate.

I apologise for losing my cool when asked continuous provoking questions on ongoing investigations and making unnecessary general remarks about national media . I feel bad that I got provoked and it was wrong and should have kept calm .I withdraw my remarks wholeheartedly 🙏🏻 — CV Anand IPS (@CVAnandIPS) December 22, 2024

Despite the apology issued by CV Anand, the media remains dissatisfied with his response. Meanwhile, Allu Arjun and his family have remained largely silent on the matter, possibly in an attempt to avoid further complications as the legal proceedings continue.

The incident at Sandhya Theatre has drawn widespread attention, and its legal and social ramifications are expected to unfold in the coming days.

