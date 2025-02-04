Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun's Action Stuns Hollywood Audiences Worldwide

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule has recently taken the box office by storm, solidifying its place as one of the biggest hits in Indian cinema. While Pushpa started as a movie franchise, it has now transformed into a full-fledged brand, capturing the hearts of audiences worldwide. The action-packed sequences in Pushpa have especially been the talk of the town, with even Hollywood fans lauding the film’s jaw-dropping stunts.

A recent post on social media platform X sparked a frenzy when a user shared a video clip of the film’s intense climax fight scene. Captioned simply as “Action scene from an Indian movie,” the clip went viral, garnering the attention of Hollywood fans who were blown away by the physics-defying action choreography. The comments section quickly filled up with queries about the film and its lead actor, Allu Arjun. Proud fans of the actor flooded the post with information about him and even shared the Netflix link for Pushpa.

The post, which amassed over 1.2k comments, 4.2k reposts, 19k likes, and 4.2k bookmarks, has gone viral, showing the immense global traction the film has gained. One user commented, “Better than some of the modern US movies,” while another wrote, “I don’t mind the bad physics if it can look this cool… great scene.”

Action scene from an Indian movie pic.twitter.com/k9lhfXDIdp — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) February 3, 2025

With the sudden surge of interest, many are now speculating whether the Pushpa makers will follow in the footsteps of RRR and release the film worldwide to increase its global exposure. Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. The film was produced by Mythri Movie Makers, with Devi Sri Prasad composing the unforgettable music.