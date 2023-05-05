Producer Suresh Babu Appreciates Bharateeyans Teaser

Young heroes Nirroze Putcha, Sonam Thendup, Subha Ranjan and young beauties Samaira Sandhu, Rajeswari Chakraborty, Peden Ongmu Namgyal are making their acting debut in the film industry with the multi-lingual pan-India patriotic drama, Bharateeyans. The film is a prestigious production by NRI Dr. Shankar Naidu Adusumilli under Bharat American Creations banner. Senior writer Deena Raj, who had penned the blockbuster love stories such as Preminchukundam Raa and Kalisundam Raa, is making his debut as a director with Bharateeyans.

Star producer D Suresh Babu released Bharateeyans' teaser and wished the entire team a grand success. The veteran producer said that director Deena Raj had given blockbusters like Preminchukundam Raa and Kalisundam Raa to Suresh Productions and wished that Bharateeyans will turn out to be a huge blockbuster. Suresh Babu also said that Bharateeyans will mark a successful foray into the Telugu film industry for Bharat American Creations banner.

Speaking at the teaser launch event, Deena Raj said that he wanted to make his directorial debut with a patriotic movie and that inspired him to pen the script for Bharateeyans. "Even my producer is highly patriotic. Shankar garu is a doctor in America. He loved my script and came forward to produce the movie. This movie will instill patriotism in each and every Indian. We are happy that, after former Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu's appreciation for the movie, the teaser is now launched by legendary producer D Suresh Babu."

Nirroze, one of the film's heroes, said, "this is my first movie. I thank my producer Shankar garu and director Deena Raj." Bharateeyans is gearing up for its theatrical release soon.