Prabhas Signs Massive Deal with Homabale Films for Three Movies

Rebel Star Prabhas has inked a massive deal with Hombell Films, a renowned production house, for three consecutive movies. This collaboration promises to deliver blockbuster entertainment to fans from 2026 to 2028.

As per reports, Prabhas will receive a whopping remuneration of approximately ₹450 crores for the three films, with each movie fetching him around ₹150 crores. This deal is being touted as one of the biggest in Tollywood history.

Hombale Films has been on a roll with consecutive hits, including Prabhas' recent blockbuster, "Salaar." Their production house has established itself as a force to be reckoned with in the industry.

Before diving into the Hombell Films projects, Prabhas will complete his ongoing commitments, including:

1. "The RajaSaab" directed by Maruthi

2. "Spirit" with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Following these projects, Prabhas will begin work on "Salar 2" under Prashant Neel's direction.

This massive deal has sent Prabhas' fans into a frenzy, eagerly anticipating the upcoming movies. With Hombale Films' success streak and Prabhas' undeniable charm, this collaboration promises to deliver cinematic excellence.

Hombale Films took to social media to announce the deal, sending shockwaves of excitement throughout the film fraternity.

