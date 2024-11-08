Pushpa 2: Samantha Out, New Actress In for Item Song

Samantha Replaced in Pushpa: The Rule's Item Song

The highly anticipated sequel to the blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise, Pushpa: The Rule, is currently in production. Director Sukumar and star Allu Arjun are working tirelessly to recreate the magic of the first installment. However, there's a significant change in the plans for the film's item song.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who stole the show with her sizzling performance in the item song "Oo Antava" in Pushpa: The Rise, will not be reprising her role in the sequel. Despite initial considerations, Samantha is no longer a part of the project. The reason for her absence remains unknown.

According to sources, a Bollywood actress will now take Samantha's place alongside Sreeleela in the special song. The identity of the actress has not been revealed yet. The song, composed by Devi Sri Prasad, aims to recreate the sensation of "Oo Antava."

Sreeleela, known for her performances in films like "Kiss" and "Dhamaka," has already begun shooting for the item song. The team is hopeful that the song will generate the same buzz as "Oo Antava."

Pushpa: The Rule is slated to release on December 5th globally. Fans are eagerly awaiting the film's release, especially after the massive success of the first part.

Samantha's performance in "Oo Antava" remains iconic, and her absence in the sequel has sparked curiosity. Even during her recent Citadel series promotions, Samantha was quizzed about her experience dancing in Pushpa.

