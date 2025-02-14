Prabhas, Mohanlal Join Kannappa Without Remuneration, Reveals Vishnu Manchu

Vishnu Manchu’s highly anticipated mythological drama, Kannappa, is set to feature some stellar cameo appearances by top-tier actors. Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and Kajal Aggarwal will portray Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, while Telugu and Malayalam powerhouses Prabhas and Mohanlal will take on the roles of Rudra and Kirata, respectively.

Prabhas and Mohanlal Join ‘Kannappa’ Without Remuneration

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Vishnu Manchu revealed that Prabhas and Mohanlal graciously agreed to be part of Kannappa without charging any fee. The actor expressed his gratitude, emphasizing that neither required any special persuasion to come on board, despite the demanding shooting schedules.

“Both Prabhas and Mohanlal sir did not need any convincing. They were happy to shoot whenever required, and they did it out of love for my dad. In fact, they both did not charge a single penny. They are both so big that they didn’t need to do this character,” Vishnu Manchu shared.

Mohanlal’s Special Comment on Their Friendship

Vishnu also recalled a heartwarming moment with Mohanlal, highlighting their strong bond. When he approached the Malayalam superstar to discuss financial matters, Mohanlal laughed and remarked, ‘So you think you’ve become a big boy now?’ This, according to Vishnu, reaffirmed his belief in the value of genuine friendships in the industry.

‘Kannappa’ Gearing Up for Release

The film has been generating buzz with its recently released songs, further amplifying anticipation among fans. Kannappa is slated for a grand theatrical release on April 25, 2025.

Mohanlal and Prabhas’ Upcoming Projects

Apart from Kannappa, Mohanlal is preparing for his next big venture, L2: Empuraan, following his last release, Barroz.

Meanwhile, Prabhas has a packed lineup of films, including The Raja Saab, Spirit, Fauji, and Salaar 2.

Stay tuned for more updates on Kannappa and its stellar cast!