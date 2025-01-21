People Media Factory: Can It Overcome Its Losses?

The close relationship between Pawan Kalyan and People Media Factory has been a topic of discussion for some time. The production company has supported Pawan Kalyan, even taking over some of his films. However, TG Vishwa Prasad, head of the company, rejected claims that he is acquiring Pawan’s films because of their friendship. He clarified that his main goal is to produce as many films as possible.

Despite most of People Media Factory’s films failing at the box office, except for few hits like Dhamaka, Vishwa Prasad continues to invest in film production. His next major project is The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas.

There are speculations in Film Nagar suggesting that TG Vishwa Prasad is receiving other benefits from Pawan Kalyan, like land allocations for his companies, which could help offset the losses in film production. A prominent producer also mentioned that this arrangement could be helping with the company’s financial struggles.

Meanwhile, Vishwa Prasad took to Twitter to express his belief in the importance of building businesses. He emphasized that their goal is to create world-class innovations in the Rayalaseema region that will gain global recognition and appreciation.