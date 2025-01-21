Dua Lipa terrified as fans sneak into hotel after in security lapse

Los Angeles, Jan 21 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Dua Lipa, who recently performed in India, had a harrowing encounter when fans snuck into her hotel and waited for her outside her bedroom door.

The 29-year-old ‘New Rules’ singer was staying in a hotel in Santiago, Chile, when fans managed to enter her private quarters, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

The British singer has been in the city to film a commercial before the security breach took place.

While it is understood that Dua is unharmed following the incident, it has been reported that she has been left shaken by the experience and a reevaluation of her security is underway.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, the overzealous fans were able to access the hotel she was staying in and get inside her room. They are believed to have been waiting for the star to take photographs, and also lay in wait near a lift in an attempt to get close to her.

Security swept the hotel, which is reported as the five-star Ritz-Carlton in the South American city.

A source told The Sun, “Things were manic as she touched down with fans desperate to see her. A group of fans gained access not only to her hotel floor but some were found outside her room. Security ended up doing an extra sweep and there were more fans waiting at her lift. Dua said she would not take pictures inside her hotel”.

The incident has come less than a year after a security breach left Dua rattled when she was due to perform at the Glastonbury music festival. The star had been preparing to take to the Pyramid Stage for the first time last June, and rehearsed in Birmingham ahead of the slot.

A fan managed to track down the singer and her army of dancers while they were rehearsing for her Glastonbury set. He reportedly made his way into the rehearsals studio, filming as he went for his social media content.

