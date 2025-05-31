Peddi, Toxic, Jailer2, King, and More: Box-Office 2026 Gets Jam-packed

As we are in the middle of 2025, there are still quite many big movies that are gearing up for release and await audiences' fate at the box office. Right from Thug Life to Coolie to War, there are many films that are due for release in the second half of the year. However, the list of movies that are ready for release in 2026 sparks excitement among fans, and there is promising content in every language.

Additionally, several Hollywood films from top production houses will compete with Indian content. Let's take a look at which movies have planned their release in which month in 2026.

Republic Day weekend starts big with Border 2. In the Telugu states, Chiranjeevi's film with Anil Ravipudi aims to secure the Sankranti release date in 2026. Furthermore, Naveen Polishetty's Anaganaga Oka Raju announced that they are coming for Sankranti. Hero Victory Venkatesh, who created a sensation with Sankrantiki Vastunnam this Pongal, might not come up with a movie next year at the same time.

For Valentine's Day, Kartik Aaryan is releasing a movie titled Tu Meri Mein Tera, Mein Tera Tu Meri, with Ananya Panday as the female lead. The Eid weekend is where things get really interesting. Kannada superstar Yash is coming up with Toxic, one of his most-awaited films. Toxic will most likely clash with Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4. This will be a thrilling competition at the North Indian box office, leaving us to wonder who will emerge victorious.

Ram Charan's sports drama with Buchi Babu Sana, titled Peddi, will also hit the screens on March 27, 2026. This release takes place a week after Eid, and Toxic's clash with Peddi will also be an intriguing trend to observe at the nationwide box office.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War was initially supposed to release on Eid 2026 but later backed out, and it will now release somewhere in the middle of the year. According to the dates that were blocked by Bollywood, Bhoot Bangla, Awaarapan 2, and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hi Hai will entertain audiences during the Good Friday and Ambedkar Jayanti weekend.

Raja Shivaji, a prestigious project by Riteish Deshmukh, has locked the Maharashtra/Labor Day date, while Prashant Neel's high-octane action drama Dragon, featuring Jr.NTR, will release on June 25th.

Hollywood releases will dominate July, with Christopher Nolan's epic project The Odyssey securing its release date on July 17th. Tom Holland will be back as Spider-Man in a new movie, andr-Man: Brand New Day will release on July 24th.

Rajinikanth's movie with Nelson, a sequel to Jailer, is planning its release on the Independence Day weekend. Shah Rukh Khan plans to release King in the latter half of 2026, marking his first release in three years. They initially planned for an October release, but the potential release of Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 makes a clash unlikely.

All in all, it's a jam-packed 2026 filled with some of the biggest stars from Indian cinema, and it will be a feast for audiences to watch and celebrate their favorite stars on the silver screen.