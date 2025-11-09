November 2025 Box Office: Baahubali Dips Big Time, All Eyes on Kaantha!

As November 2025 sets in, the Indian box office is showing positive signs of recovery and momentum after a turbulent year. A recent breakdown of collections across languages indicates strong weekend performances and increased footfalls in theatres, partly driven by a wave of major releases and improved audience sentiment.

So far in November 2025, Indian cinemas have witnessed a promising uptick in collections thanks to a mix of big-ticket films, regional hits, and re-releases. One standout performer has been the re-released epic Baahubali – The Epic, which set new benchmarks for a re-issue film at the box office, while other strong performers in regional markets are helping keep the overall numbers lively.

After raking in more than Rs.30 crores net in the first week, Baahubali The Epic witnessed a massive downfall as the movie managed to not even collect more than a crore on last Friday. With this, it's safe to assume that the film's run has ended in theatres. Despite creating massive buzz with its remastered cut, Baahubali - The Epic couldn't hit the Rs.100 crore mark at the Indian box office.

Although exact nationwide totals are still being consolidated, the trend shows that audience confidence is returning and theatres are seeing better weekends. Looking ahead, the rest of the month has an interesting lineup including De De Pyaar De 2 (Nov 14), Kaantha (Nov 14), and 120 Bahadur (Nov 21) among others, which should provide fresh momentum to the box office in the coming weeks.

According to industry trackers, the week saw a healthy mix of big films, regional hits, re-releases, and smaller fare contributing to the box office uptick. On Saturday, November 8, notable entries like Mass Jathara (Telugu) and the re-release of Baahubali: The Epic helped lift occupancies.

Baahubali: The Epic, which opened on October 31 in a remastered format, posted strong early numbers and reinforced the growing popularity of re-releases that have been adding value to the theatrical market.

Additionally, smaller films have been gaining traction. Titles such as Predator: Badlands, The Girlfriend, and Aaromaley are performing well across regional markets, proving that mid-sized films are increasingly finding their audience. Collectively, the full list of cross-language collections suggests that Indian cinema continues to diversify its box office dependencies beyond just big Bollywood releases.

However, the growth is not without challenges. While early weekend data is encouraging, the real test will be weekday occupancies, especially outside metro markets, and sustained performance across regional circuits. Producers and distributors remain cautiously optimistic as the market rebuilds momentum.

Looking ahead, the coming weeks will be crucial. With several high-profile releases lined up for mid and late November, the market is expected to see another surge. If audiences continue to show up and regional markets hold steady, November 2025 could emerge as one of the strongest months of the year for Indian cinema.