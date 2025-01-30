Nani's Hi Nanna Accused of Copying Kannada Movie Bheemasena Nalamaharaja

The recent film of the natural star Nani 'Hi Nanna' has created waves at the box office. It has collected over Rs. 75 crores after its release in December 2023. However, the film's team is now facing allegations of story theft.

Kannada producer Pushkara Mallikarjunaiah has taken to social media to express his outrage, claiming that the story of 'Hi Nanna' is a copy of his film 'Bheemasena Nalamaharaja'. He alleged that the team had remade his film without permission.

Mallikarjunaiah's film 'Bheemasena Nalamaharaja' is a Kannada movie directed by Karthik Saragur, starring Aravind Iyer, Arohi Narayan, Priyanka, Adya, and Achyuth Kumar. The film was released in October 2020 and is currently available on Amazon Prime.

The producer expressed his disappointment and anger, stating that he had expected more from Nani and the team. He questioned how they could so blatantly copy someone else's work.

These allegations have created a lot of fire, as many fans are taking the defence of Nani and the team. However, other people have their support for Mallikarjunaiah by stating that plagiarism is intolerable in any way.

The 'Hi Nanna' team is yet to respond to these allegations. Meanwhile, Mallikarjunaiah has vowed to take action against the team for stealing his story.

How that controversy will run and what kind of action the parties will take is yet to be seen, but one thing is sure it is a matter of plagiarism; it is seriously taken, and creators must respect the intellectual property of others.

Also read: Pushpa 2 Takes Over Netflix India's Social Media