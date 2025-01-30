‘Parasakthi’ title dispute resolved; Sivakarthikeyan’s film to be called Parasakthi in Tamil, Telugu

Chennai, Jan 30 (IANS) A dispute that threatened to erupt into a major confrontation between the units of two eagerly awaited Tamil films -- Vijay Antony-starrer Sakthi Murugan and Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Parasakthi -- over the usage of a title has now been amicably resolved.

On Wednesday, the units of both films released the titles of their respective films. While Vijay Antony’s film, directed by Arun Prabhu, was called Sakthi Thirumugan in Tamil, it was called Parasakthi in Telugu.

Later in the day, the unit of director Sudha Kongara’s upcoming period film, featuring actor Sivakarthikeyan in the lead, revealed their film’s title as being Parasakthi in both Tamil and Telugu.

This resulted in a situation wherein both films had the same title in Telugu. Needless to say, both sides claimed that they actually owned the rights for the title in Telugu and put out documents that supported their claim to the title.

Just when things seemed to be getting out of hand, both parties seem to have talked the matter out and arrived at an amicable solution.

Sources say that Akash Baskaran of Dawn Pictures, which is producing Sivakarthikeyan’s film, and actor Vijay Antony have now finalized that Sivakarthikeyan’s 25th film will be titled Parasakthi in both Tamil and Telugu.

Vijay Antony’s 25th film will be titled Sakthi Thirumagan in Tamil and Parasakthi in Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam, while the Telugu title will be announced soon. This decision, the source adds, was made with mutual respect.

On Thursday, producer Akash Baskaran of Dawn Pictures put out a picture of him with actor Vijay Antony with the heart emojis along with it. His production house retweeted his tweet, saying, “United we stand.”

Actor Vijay Antony, for his part, tweeted, “Welcome Akash” with emojis of a heart and handshake.

The resolution of the title dispute in an amicable manner has brought a sense of relief and cheer to those in the film industry.

