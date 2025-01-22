Mumtaz's Request To Fans: Don't Post My Glamorous Photos After My Death

Mumtaz, once glamorous star known for her electrifying dance performances in Telugu and Tamil cinema, has made an emotional request to her fans and the public. With tears in her eyes, she begged, "Please don't post my glamorous photos after my death." Reflecting on her past, she expressed deep regret over the bold, glamorous roles she once took on, which now cause her immense pain. Mumtaz, who rose to fame through item songs in films like Khushi and Attarintiki Daredi, is now focused on her spirituality and has left her acting career behind.

At the height of her career, Mumtaz was one of the most popular faces in the South Indian film industry. She began her journey in 1999, debuting in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam films. Over the years, she became synonymous with glamorous dance sequences, and her performances in films like Ammo Okato Tarikhu, Khushi, Gemini, Coolie, and Attarintiki Daredi were iconic. Her ability to light up the screen with her dance moves made her a household name in Telugu cinema.

However, at the peak of her success, Mumtaz decided to step away from the film industry. She shared that her decision was influenced by her deepening faith. "I was born into a Muslim family, and over time, I began to understand the teachings of the Quran," she explained. This spiritual awakening led her to wear the hijab and leave the world of glamorous films behind. Now, Mumtaz is fully immersed in spirituality and has visited Mecca three times, focusing on her piety and devotion.

Despite her decision to retire from films, Mumtaz's regret over her past image remains. She explained how her past glamorous roles and item songs, which she once took on without hesitation, now haunt her. She also shared her struggle with finding a marriage partner, as her bold film image was a barrier. In her tearful plea, she asked her fans to respect her wishes and avoid posting her glamorous photos on social media.

Mumtaz's transformation from a glamorous film star to a devout spiritual seeker is a powerful reminder of the importance of personal growth and following one’s true calling, no matter how unexpected that path may be.