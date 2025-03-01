MM Keeravani's Hyderabad Concert: SS Rajamouli Makes Special Demand!

With music composers like Devi Sri Prasad, Anirudh, and others doing live concerts, a veteran Telugu composer has also decided to follow the trend and announced "Naa Tour", a musical night with renditions of his hit songs. MM Keeravani's Live-in concert will take place on March 22nd at HITEX in Hyderabad. The live-in concert will surely be a great hit considering the number of hits that MM Keeravani has in his iconic career.

Right from his older movies to the recently released Hari Hara Veera Mallu, fans can expect songs from their favorite stars to be presented in this live-in night as MM Keeravani has composed for nearly every star Telugu hero. Sharing his excitement for Peddanna's concert, maverick filmmaker Rajamouli comes up with a special demand.

It's a known fact that Rajamouli has only worked with MM Keeravani for his music and the same will most likely continue for SSMB 29. Confirming his presence at the concert, the director shares his excitement with a special demand. Alongside the songs, Rajamouli requests his Peddanna to also play the OSTs of his iconic movies.

Especially for movies like Bahubai, the OST is largely loved and appreciated by audiences across the country. While the songs played a crucial role in promoting the movie, the Original soundtrack took care of keeping the buzz intact post-release. This remains true for MM Keeravani's chartbusters, particularly those directed by SS Rajamouli.

So, Rajamouli's demand makes perfect sense and if MM Keeravani decides to play the OSTs of his iconic albums, it will truly be a feast for music lovers in Hyderabad on the 22nd of this month..