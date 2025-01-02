Mega Family’s Lavanya Tripathi Shares New Year Moments from Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary

The Mega family, famous for their close bond and grand celebrations, kicked off the New Year in a unique way. Lavanya Tripathi, the newest member of the family, shared beautiful pictures from their New Year getaway at the Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary.

Lavanya was accompanied by her husband, Varun Tej, and her sisters-in-law — Niharika Konidela, Sushmita Konidela, and Srija Konidela. The group was all smiles as they enjoyed the serene jungle surroundings. In her post, Lavanya shared a meaningful reflection on the experience:

"New Year in the heart of Tipeshwar’s jungle taught me the true essence of survival… quiet strength, fierce focus, and the beauty of living with purpose. Watching the tiger move through the wild, I learned to embrace the power of doing things my way, protecting what matters most. This year, I step into the world like a tigress—fearless, unapologetic! Love and positivity ."

On the professional front, Lavanya’s web series Ms. Perfect didn’t do well, and Varun Tej’s film Matka also faced disappointment at the box office. Despite this, their joyful start to 2025 suggests brighter days ahead!