Blinkit's CEO's X Post Led to War Between Chinmayi Sripada and Netizen

A tweet posted on January 1 by a user named Venom on X (formerly Twitter) has caused an outpouring of outrage over its misogynistic tone. The tweet was in response to a post by Blinkit's CEO, who shared that 1.2 lakh packets of condoms had been delivered across India on New Year's Eve.

Venom's tweet was, "Good luck finding a virgin girl to marry in this generation." The comment faced severe backlash from people who termed it outdated, harmful, and sexist. The tweet not only reflected the user's regressive views but also perpetuated a harmful stereotype that a woman's value lies in her virginity.

Singer Chinmayi Sripada was one of the many who reacted strongly to the tweet. Chinmayi sarcastically suggested on her Instagram Stories that men with such views should stop engaging in premarital sex. She posted a screenshot of Venom's tweet with the words, "Men have sex with women. Then men complain they want virgins. Men need to stop having premarital sex with women ask your bros and male friends to NEVER have sex till marriage- unless they were buying condoms to have sex with goats, dogs and reptiles."

Chinmayi's reply wasn't just a relevant retort to Venom's tweet but also proof of her strong advocacy towards women's issues and social causes. As a singer and a social activist, Chinmayi has always voiced injustice and activism through her songs and has been raising awareness towards issues like sexual harassment and gender equality.

The incident reminds us of the persistent misogyny and sexism that pervades our society. It also reminds us of the need to call out such behaviour and promote a culture of respect, equality, and inclusivity. As we move forward in the new year, we must continue to challenge harmful stereotypes and work towards creating a more just and equitable society for all.

Blinkit CEO posted that 1.2 lakh packets of condoms were delivered last night. Just for last night and just for Blinkit. Other e-commerce sites and market sales would be as high as 10 million. Good luck finding a virgin girl to marry in this generation. — ︎ ︎venom (@venom1s) January 1, 2025

