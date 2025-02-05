Madras Kaaran OTT Release: Niharika Konidela and Shane Nigam’s Film to Stream on Aha from February 7

Niharika Konidela's latest film, Madras Kaaran, is all set to debut on the OTT platform Aha. The movie, which was released in theaters on January 10, received mixed reviews from audiences. Despite this, it is making its way to digital platforms within just a month of its theatrical release.

Directed by Valli Mohan Das and starring Shane Nigam in the lead role, Madras Kaaran was produced by B. Jagadeesh under SR Productions. While the film was released during the Sankranti festival, it failed to attract a strong audience in theaters.

However, the digital rights of the film were acquired by Aha, and it will be available to stream starting February 7. This announcement was made via Aha’s official Twitter account and quickly went viral on social media. The Tamil version of Madras Kaaran will be the first to stream, and fans can look forward to watching it soon on Aha.