Mega Heroine with Mad Hero: What a Combo!

After making waves with the 2024 blockbuster Committee Kurrollu, Niharika Konidela has firmly established herself as a producer with a keen eye for compelling storytelling. The film, featuring a fresh cast, emerged as a massive box-office success, cementing Niharika’s reputation as one of the most discerning producers in the Telugu film industry.

Now, she is gearing up for her next big venture under her banner, Pink Elephant Pictures. This time, filmmaker Manasa Sharma takes the director’s chair, bringing her creative vision to a full-length feature film. The project will star the exceptionally talented Sangeeth Shobhan, known for his standout performances in MAD and MAD Square. This marks a significant milestone in Sangeeth’s career, as he steps into the spotlight as a solo lead in a major theatrical release for the first time. Additional details about the cast will be revealed soon.

Both Manasa Sharma and Sangeeth Shobhan share a creative history with Niharika. Manasa has previously worked as a writer for Pink Elephant Pictures’ web series Oka Chinna Family Story (ZEE5) and directed Bench Life (Sony LIV). Now, she takes on the challenge of directing her first feature film. Sangeeth, on the other hand, played the lead role in Oka Chinna Family Story, making this new collaboration a natural progression.

The film’s story is crafted by Manasa Sharma, with Mahesh Uppala co-writing the screenplay and dialogues.