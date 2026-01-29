Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Crosses $4.5 Million Overseas, Sets New Record

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has firmly established itself as one of the biggest blockbusters of Chiranjeevi’s illustrious career. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film has not only dominated the domestic box office but has also scripted history by emerging as an all-time regional industry hit. With Nayanthara playing the female lead, the film continues its impressive run, showing remarkable consistency even weeks after release.

According to the latest update from the makers, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has crossed the $4.5 million mark in overseas collections, setting a never-seen-before milestone for Chiranjeevi in international markets. This achievement also makes it the highest overseas grosser in Anil Ravipudi’s directorial career to date. With collections still holding strong, fans and trade circles are now keenly watching to see if the film will soon breach the coveted $5 million overseas mark.

The film boasts a strong ensemble cast that includes Venkatesh Daggubati, Sachin Khedekar, Catherine Tresa, Harsha Vardhan, Abhinav Gomatam, and several others in key roles. Produced jointly by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela under their respective banners, the movie features music composed by Bheems Ceciroleo, which has also contributed significantly to its mass appeal.

With record-breaking numbers, positive audience response, and sustained box office momentum, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu continues to reaffirm Chiranjeevi’s undisputed star power and Anil Ravipudi’s box office prowess.