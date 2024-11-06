Mahesh Babu Fans Demand Sorry from Rana, Teja Sajja!

Mahesh Babu Fans Upset with Rana, Teja Sajja's "Insensitive" Comments

The recent exchange between Rana Daggubati and Teja Sajja at a recent awards ceremony has sparked outrage among Mahesh Babu fans. The conversation, which seemed light-hearted and humorous, has been perceived as disrespectful towards Mahesh Babu.

During the event, Rana praised Teja Sajja, calling him a "super hero," and jokingly referred to Mahesh Babu as "superstar." Teja Sajja responded with a laugh, saying, "What's this? You're making me feel awkward."

However, Mahesh Babu fans took to social media to express their disappointment and anger, feeling that the comments were unnecessary and disrespectful towards their beloved star. Many demanded apologies from Rana and Teja Sajja.

One fan tweeted, "25 years in the industry and still going strong. You can't diminish Mahesh Babu's stature with careless jokes."

Another fan wrote, "Rana and Teja Sajja should apologize for belittling Mahesh Babu's achievements. Uncalled for and insensitive."

The controversy surrounds Mahesh Babu's recent film, Guntur Kaaram, which competed against Teja Sajja's HanuMan during the Sankranti festival.

While the exchange was intended to be humorous, it has clearly struck a chord with Mahesh Babu's devoted fan base.