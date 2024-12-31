Keerthy Suresh Reveals Samantha’s Influence Behind Her Baby John Casting

Keerthy Suresh has made a remarkable debut in Bollywood with Baby John, an action-packed thriller directed by Kalees and featuring Varun Dhawan in the lead role. Interestingly, her entry into the film has a special connection to her Mahanati co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who had a pivotal role in shaping this opportunity for Keerthy.

Baby John, a Hindi remake of Atlee’s 2016 Tamil blockbuster Theri, sees Keerthy stepping into the role originally played by Samantha in the Tamil version. Reflecting on this, Keerthy expressed her immense gratitude towards Samantha, crediting her for suggesting her name for the part. According to Keerthy, Samantha’s recommendation came from a genuine belief in her ability to do justice to the character, a sentiment that even Varun Dhawan later confirmed.

Keerthy revealed how much Samantha’s words of encouragement meant to her. She fondly recalled an Instagram story Samantha shared after seeing the trailer for Baby John. “She said something so heartfelt—it was like a passing of the baton. Samantha wrote, ‘I wouldn’t have shared this role with anyone else but you.’ That kind of support is truly rare and touching,” Keerthy shared. For her, this role marked not just a career milestone but a deeply cherished collaboration.

The bond between Samantha and Keerthy was forged during their time working together on the critically acclaimed Telugu film Mahanati. Keerthy’s portrayal of the legendary actress Savitri in the film earned her a National Award for Best Actress, while Samantha delivered a memorable performance as one of the central characters. Their mutual admiration and camaraderie have clearly transcended beyond that project.

Samantha’s influence extended beyond Keerthy’s role in Baby John. She recently collaborated with Varun Dhawan in Prime Video India’s espionage series Citadel: Honey Bunny. During an interview, Varun acknowledged the pivotal role Samantha played in boosting his confidence and inspiring him to take on challenging projects like Baby John. “Samantha truly motivated me and gave me the conviction to move forward with these projects,” Varun remarked. Samantha, in turn, expressed her belief in Varun’s talent, calling it her “manifestation” for his success this year.

Baby John, which also stars Jackie Shroff, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rajpal Yadav, has emerged as a significant project for Keerthy Suresh, marking her Bollywood debut with a role close to her heart. With the blessings of her industry peers and her own determination, Keerthy’s journey into Hindi cinema has begun on a high note.

