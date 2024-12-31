Health Ministry seizes spurious cancer, diabetes drugs worth Rs 6.6 cr in Kolkata

New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANS) The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said it has seized spurious drugs - including anti-cancer and anti-diabetic formulations - worth Rs 6.6 crore in Kolkata, and made one arrest in the case.

According to a Ministry of Health and Family Welfare statement, a joint investigation was conducted by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), East Zone, and the Drugs Control Directorate, West Bengal, at a wholesale premises in the city.

"The raid, carried out at M/s Care and Cure For You in Kolkata, resulted in the seizure of a large quantity of anti-cancer, anti-diabetic, and other drugs suspected to be spurious," informed the ministry.

The drugs, labelled as being manufactured in various countries including Ireland, Turkey, the US, and Bangladesh, were found without any supporting documents to prove their legitimate importation into India.

"In the absence of such documentation, these drugs are deemed to be spurious. The investigating team also discovered several empty packing materials, further raising concerns over the authenticity of the seized products," the ministry added.

The total market value of the drugs seized is estimated at approximately Rs 6.60 crore.

To ensure proper investigation, samples of the drugs have been sent for quality testing. The remaining seized quantity is being kept in safe custody by the CDSCO.

The investigation led to the arrest of the accused, a woman identified as the proprietor of the wholesale firm, who was taken into custody by the Drugs Inspector of CDSCO, East Zone, according to the ministry.

The court has granted judicial custody of the accused for 14 days and permitted further interrogation and further investigation into the matter is ongoing.

"The seizure and ongoing investigation underscore the government's zero-tolerance policy towards the circulation of counterfeit and substandard drugs in the market," the ministry noted.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.