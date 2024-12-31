Ram Charan's Game Changer: No Full Songs in Theatrical Cut!

Ram Charan's much-awaited political drama Game Changer, directed by Shankar Shanmugam, is set to hit cinemas on January 10, 2025. The film features Bollywood actress Kiara Advani as the female lead and is one of the biggest Indian films of the year.

In a recent post on social media, editor Ruben shared that the movie's runtime will be around 2 hours and 45 minutes. To keep the movie at this length, the team had to shorten the songs, fans won’t get to hear the full versions in the theatre. Ruben hinted that the complete songs might be released on YouTube later. This decision has disappointed some fans of Ram Charan.

Game Changer also stars SJ Suryah as the villain and features a talented supporting cast, including Srikanth, Anjali, Samuthirakani, and others. Produced by Dil Raju and with music by Thaman, the film promises to be a grand spectacle. Fans are eagerly waiting to see Ram Charan in this ambitious project, which is expected to make a major impact at the box office.

