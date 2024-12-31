Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie reach divorce settlement after eight years

Los Angeles, Dec 31 (IANS) Hollywood stars Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have arrived at a settlement to their divorce after eight years of legal battle.

The pair finalised their terms and signed off on the split on December 30, reports ‘Variety’.

The actress’ lawyer James Simon in a statement, “More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt. She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family”.

He further mentioned, “This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago. Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over”.

Also according to the statement, the ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ co-stars have requested a 10 to 15-day jury trial and will participate in a settlement conference or mediation session as an alternative method of quelling any outstanding disagreements.

As per ‘Variety’, in 2016, the two made headlines when an alleged physical altercation occurred on a private plane where Pitt reportedly “choked” one of his children and “struck another in the face”.

The news was first reported by ‘People’ magazine.

It was also claimed that he “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her”. A filing was made against Pitt anonymously after the fact, but the subjects of the lawsuit were revealed to be Pitt and Jolie in 2022.

In April, the actress’ lawyer filed a claim that alleged Pitt’s physical abuse “started well before” the 2016 incident. It also accused Pitt of not allowing Jolie to sell her half of their Chateau Miraval winery unless she signed “a nondisclosure agreement that would have contractually prohibited her from speaking outside of court about Pitt’s physical and emotional abuse of her and their children”.

