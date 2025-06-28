Kannapa Box Office Collection: Highest Opener in Vishnu Manchu’s Career

Kannappa is one of the most prestigious films that the entire Tollywood is waiting for. The movie has been in the news for a long time, thanks to Vishnu Manchu's aggressive promotions, and the impact of Prabhas' extended cameo undeniably added more to the hype. The movie, initially supposed to release in April, got delayed owing to VFX work and finally released on June 27th to positive reviews.

The majority of the reviews praised the film's momentum from the moment Prabhas enters the scene, particularly the last 40 minutes of Kannappa, and praised Manchu Vishnu's performance. Owing to the positivity flowing in, Vishnu's film also managed to amass a decent total on its opening.

Kannappa is undoubtedly the highest opening ever for Manchu Vishnu. Stars from multiple languages, like Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, and others, also added to Kannappa's collections with their star power. Owing to this, Kannappa minted Rs.13 crores gross on its opening day, which is a tremendous number in itself.

With positive word of mouth going for the movie, Kannappa is highly likely to stay consistent during the weekend, as Prabhas fans and even neutral audiences have started booking their tickets for the movie Kannappa. The team lavishly shot the movie in New Zealand, demonstrating their commitment to providing an enriching experience for the audiences.