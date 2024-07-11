Kalki 2898 AD Still Reigns Supreme: No Buzz for Kamal Haasan's Bharateeyudu 2

Rebel Star Prabhas's sci-fi epic, Kalki 2898 AD, continues its dominance at the box office. Over two weeks in, Kalki remains a runaway success in theaters. This week's new release is Kamal Haasan's Bharateeyudu 2, the sequel to the classic Bharateeyudu (1996).

Directed by Shankar, the film stars Siddharth in a leading role. However, reports suggest advance bookings for Bharateeyudu 2 are underwhelming due to a lack of pre-release buzz. Positive reviews could still propel the film's success in theaters. Regardless, Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD is likely to remain the audience's first choice this week.

Bharateeyudu 2 is produced by Lyca Productions and has music by Anirudh. It also features Bobby Simha and SJ Suryah.