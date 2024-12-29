Kalki 2 Shoot Delayed Because of Deepika Padukone?

Fans of Kalki 2898 AD will have to wait longer for the sequel. The film’s shoot for Kalki 2 was expected to begin in the summer of 2025, but reports now suggest it could be postponed.

Recently, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh held a private event in Mumbai, where they introduced their baby daughter, Dua, to the paparazzi. During the event, a reporter asked Deepika about Kalki 2, to which she responded that her daughter is her top priority. Deepika shared that she doesn’t feel in a rush to return to work and prefers not to leave her little one with a nanny for now. “I will raise my daughter myself, just the way my mom raised me,” Deepika said, as quoted by Bollywood Shaadis.

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, on September 8, 2024, and shared the news with a heartwarming social media post. In November, they revealed the baby’s name, explaining that “Dua” means a prayer. They described her as “the answer to our prayers,” filling their hearts with love and gratitude.

Meanwhile, Kalki 2898 AD, which released on June 27 this year, became a major hit. The film stars Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and Amitabh Bachchan alongside Deepika, and earned over ₹1000 crore at the global box office.

Director Nag Ashwin had previously praised Deepika’s role in Kalki, calling her character essential to the story. He mentioned that without her character, there would be no Kalki—a testament to how important her role is in the film’s narrative.

Fans will now have to wait for the next installment, as Deepika enjoys her precious time with baby Dua.