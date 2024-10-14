Jani Master Bail Petition Rejected

Ranga Reddy Court Rejects Jani Master's Bail Petition

Hyderabad : In a significant development, the Ranga Reddy district court has dismissed the bail petition filed by renowned Tollywood choreographer, Jani Master, in connection with an ongoing sexual harassment case.

Jani Master, currently lodged in Chanchalguda Jail, had moved the court seeking bail, which was subsequently rejected. This latest setback comes as the choreographer faces allegations of sexual misconduct.

The case has sparked widespread attention in the Telugu film industry, with many calling for stricter action against perpetrators of harassment. As the legal proceedings unfold, Jani Master's future in the industry remains uncertain.