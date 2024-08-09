How did Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita meet?

After years of speculation, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita officially got engaged yesterday at Nagarjuna's residence, surrounded by their family and friends. The couple had been rumored to be dating for a long time, having been spotted together on several occasions.

People are curious about how the couple met, given that they hadn't worked together and didn't share any known mutual connections. Naga Chaitanya married Samantha in 2017, but they mutually divorced in 2021. The "Love Story" actor stayed single for a while, and dating rumors between him and Sobhita have been circulating for the past four years.

According to sources, the couple met through a mutual friend even before Naga Chaitanya's divorce. What started as a friendship gradually developed into a deeper relationship. The internet is buzzing with the news that the couple got engaged on the same day that Samantha had proposed to Naga Chaitanya years ago. Although the couple never addressed the dating rumors, their relationship is now official, though they have yet to publicly discuss their engagement.