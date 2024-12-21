Game Changer: Official Runtime Revealed After Censor Clearance

Global star Ram Charan Teja's highly anticipated film Game Changer is scheduled for release in theaters on January 10, 2025. After completing the censor process, the team has now revealed the movie's runtime.

According to the latest reports about the Shankar-directed movie, the film's runtime has been finalized at 165 minutes, or 2 hours and 45 minutes. This length falls within the typical range for commercial films, particularly those in the sociopolitical action genre. The film’s runtime is aligned with the current trend of films in this category, which often run around 160 minutes. It’s also worth noting that Shankar is known for his penchant for longer films, with most of his projects spanning 170 to 180 minutes.

The stage is now set for the grand theatrical release of Game Changer, with expectations running high for this one. Post-production work has been completed, and the promotional activities are in full swing. Ram Charan, along with the main cast and crew, is currently in the United States, participating in a special promotional event in Dallas.

There are rumors that the film will tackle several significant social issues, albeit with a delicate approach. Director Shankar, known for his expertise in addressing such topics, is expected to bring his distinctive touch to this Ram Charan-starrer.

