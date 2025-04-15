Pakistani handler, two others charge sheeted by NIA in J&K terror case

New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has charge sheeted three accused, including a Pakistani handler, in a terror conspiracy case involving seizure of arms and ammunition in the Poonch region of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Abdul Aziz, Munawar Hussain and Nazir Hussain alias Nazir Ahmed alias Ali Khan alias Nazir alias Ali alias Naziru alias Shaheen, have been charged under provisions of criminal conspiracy under section 61(2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

They have also been booked under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act that deal with raising funds for terror and attempting a terrorist activity, among others.

Nazir Hussain, currently active in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), is an operative of the banned Jammu and Kashmir Gazanavi Force (JKGF) terrorist organisation.

As per NIA investigations, he was involved in motivating Kashmir youth to engage in acts of violence as part of the larger conspiracy hatched by various proscribed terrorist organisations and their associates to carry out terrorist acts and activities in the region.

Nazir would share inflammatory audio clips and video notes with local sympathisers of the terror outfits, inciting them to pursue Jihad and wage a war against India.

The NIA chargesheet said that he also provided them with arms, ammunition and hand grenades to carry out the violent agenda of the terrorist organisations seeking to spread terror among the people.

The case was registered by NIA on the basis of the police FIR of October 2024, when a police party at Surankote, Poonch, had apprehended Abdul Aziz and seized two grenades from his bag. His interrogation had led to the arrest of Munawar Hussain, from whom 1 pistol with 1 magazine and 9 rounds was seized.

The NIA said that both the accused were in contact with handler Nazir alias Ali. Investigations revealed a conspiracy from across the border to destabilise Jammu and Kashmir through acts of violence and terror.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.