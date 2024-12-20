Director Shankar Confirms Indian 3 Will Hit Theaters, Quashes OTT Rumors

This year, the Tamil film industry witnessed the release of Indian 2, a highly anticipated sequel to the 1996 blockbuster Indian. Starring the legendary Kamal Haasan in the lead role and featuring popular actor Siddharth in a crucial role, the film had garnered immense expectations. However, despite the buzz, Indian 2 failed to meet these high hopes, turning out to be a major disappointment at the box office. The film's extravagant production budget led to heavy financial losses for both the producers and the distributors who had acquired its rights.

Director Shankar had previously revealed plans to split the Indian 2 story into two parts for various reasons. Following the film’s underwhelming performance, rumors began circulating that the second part might skip a theatrical release and instead premiere on an OTT platform. Speculation suggested that a significant portion of the shoot for the sequel had already been completed, and an OTT release could serve as a strategy to minimize the financial losses.

However, Shankar has recently put these speculations to rest. In a recent interview, he confirmed that Indian 3 will indeed have a theatrical release. He also mentioned that filming for Indian 3 is set to begin shortly, although he chose not to disclose a specific release timeline.

