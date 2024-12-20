SC lawyer petitions for action against LoP Rahul Gandhi, seeks expulsion

New Delhi, Dec 20 (IANS) A lawyer of the Supreme Court on Friday lodged a formal complaint against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for alleged “criminal acts of physical assault and incitement” against BJP MPs within the premises of Parliament.

In a petition addressed to Lok Sabha Speaker, the complainant said that on Thursday, when Members of Parliament belonging to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) were peacefully demonstrating at the Makar Dwar entrance of Parliament against the blatant misinformation being propagated by Opposition parties, particularly led by the Indian National Congress, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition (LoP), “physically harmed” NDA Members of Parliament.

“At approximately 10:40 AM to 10:45 AM, Mr. Rahul Gandhi arrived at the scene. Despite requests from Parliament security to take the designated entry path, Mr. Gandhi, with malicious intent to disrupt the protest and physically harm NDA Members of Parliament, ignored the instructions and forcefully approached the peaceful demonstrators,” stated the complaint filed by advocate Vineet Jindal.

It added that not only did Rahul Gandhi and others violate the instructions of security personnel, but he also instigated other INDIA bloc members to act with force and aggression toward NDA MPs, jeopardising their safety.

“They (INDIA alliance MPs) intentionally used physical force to push Members of Parliament Mukesh Rajput and Pratap Rao Sarangi, who were standing on the narrow stairs at the entrance. As a result of these actions, Mukesh Rajput sustained a severe injury to the back of his head, while Pratap Rao Sarangi suffered a forehead injury,” further said the complainant.

He added that the assault committed by LoP Gandhi and his supporters demonstrates dishonour and disregard for the rules of conduct and parliamentary etiquette.

Had Rahul Gandhi committed this act outside Parliament, criminal charges under Sections 109, 115, 117, 125, 131, 351, and 3(5) of the BNS Act would have been initiated, and an FIR would have been registered against him, said the complaint, adding that he has misused the privileges provided to Members of Parliament during the Lok Sabha session to shield himself from criminal action.

Further, it said that the Speaker of the Lok Sabha has the authority to punish members for their misconduct inside or outside the House and by engaging in violent acts, he has committed a breach of privilege.

As per the Rules of Conduct and Parliamentary Etiquette, in cases of extreme misconduct, if an MP's behaviour is found derogatory to the dignity of the House and its members, and inconsistent with the standards expected, the House may expel the member.

The complainant pleaded to initiate immediate action against Rahul Gandhi and others who were involved for breach of privilege, contempt of the House, and physical assault and incitement and consider suspending or expelling Gandhi and others from the Lok Sabha in accordance with the rules.

