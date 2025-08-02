Devara Title Sacrificed to NTR: Vijay Deverakonda on Kingdom Title Change

Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda is basking in the success of his latest film, Kingdom, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. Released amidst high expectations, Kingdom not only met but exceeded them, garnering positive feedback from all directions.

But do you know that Kingdom was not the first title decided by Gowtam Tinnanuri? In an interview, Vijay Deverakonda reveals that the film was initially titled "Naga Devara," and they later changed it to "Kingdom" due to Jr. NTR's film with Koratala Siva.

Vijay Deverakonda also reveals that he sacrificed the movie's title to Jr. NTR for the love and respect that he has for the star. It's a known fact how close Kingdom's producer Naga Vamsi and Jr. NTR are. Naga Vamsi played a crucial role in ensuring that Devara reached the right target audiences in both Telugu states, which significantly contributed to its status as an all-time blockbuster.

The ticket bookings for Kingdom are promising, and we await the movie's performance on Saturday and Sunday. If the trends are anything to go by, Kingdom is all set to become the highest grosser in Vijay's career so far.