Devara Pre Release Event on September 22: Festival for NTR's Fans

Devara Pre-Release Event Confirmed for September 22nd

The much-anticipated Telugu film Devara is gearing up for its pre-release event, scheduled to take place on September 22nd. The team has officially confirmed the date, and fans are eagerly awaiting the grand celebration.

Anchor Suma to Host the Event

Renowned anchor Suma has been roped in to host the pre-release event, promising an evening filled with entertainment and excitement.

Tollywood Bigwigs to Attend

Sources close to the production team reveal that three of Tollywood's most esteemed directors will grace the event:

SS Rajamouli (Baahubali, RRR)

Trivikram Srinivas (Aravinda Sametha, Athadu)

Prashanth Neel (KGF: Chapter 1 & 2)

Their presence is expected to add immense value to the event, and fans can't wait to see them share their thoughts on Devara.

