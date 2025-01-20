Daaku Maharaaj Crosses Akhanda's Collections,Boosted by Increased Ticket Prices

Nandamuri Balakrishna is dominating the box office in the post-COVID era with four consecutive hits, making him the most successful senior actor recently. After his successful films like Akhanda, Veera Simha Reddy, and Bhagavanth Kesari, Balakrishna delivered another massive hit with Daaku Maharaaj.

Released on January 12 during the Sankranthi festive weekend, Daaku Maharaaj became a huge success, surpassing Akhanda's lifetime collections. The rise in ticket prices during the festive season played a significant role in its success, as Akhanda was released without a ticket price hike. The film has now crossed Rs. 156 crore, marking the biggest hit of Balakrishna's career.

The film’s production house, Sithara Entertainments, shared the news, saying, “The KING OF SANKRANTHI roars louder with every passing day. Daaku Maharaaj storms past 156+ Crores Gross Worldwide in 8 DAYS.” The film continues to perform strongly at the box office, with reports indicating that it has already reached 89% of its target business. It is expected to cross its break-even point in the coming days.

Directed by Bobby Kolli, Daaku Maharaaj is an action-packed drama starring Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, Bobby Deol, and Urvashi Rautela in key roles. The film’s success solidifies Balakrishna’s position as a major box office force.