Allu Arjun Answers All Police Questions in Sandhya Theatre Incident?

Hyderabad police questioned actor Allu Arjun for four hours on Tuesday in connection with the tragic stampede at Sandhya 70 MM Theatre, which occurred on December 4. Accompanied by his father-in-law, K. Chandrashekhar Reddy, Arjun arrived at the Chikkadpally police station after meeting with his legal team earlier in the day at his Jubilee Hills residence.

Chikkadpally ACP L. Ramesh Kumar and Inspector B. Raju Naik conducted an extensive interrogation, focusing on the actor’s knowledge of the incident. During the questioning, police pointed out discrepancies in Arjun’s previous statement, where he had claimed to have learned about the stampede only the day after it happened.

The police also addressed Arjun’s allegations of character assassination, which he had raised during a press conference following comments made by Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in the state assembly about the incident.

Sources suggest that Arjun provided clear, detailed, and comprehensive answers to all the questions posed during the interrogation. He addressed each query confidently, ensuring clarity in his statements and leaving no room for ambiguity.

To ensure order during Arjun’s appearance, security around the Chikkadpally police station was significantly heightened, with a 200-meter perimeter enforced.

Arjun, listed as Accused No. 11 in the case, had previously been arrested and sent to Chanchalguda prison. However, he was granted interim bail by the High Court on December 13, 2024, under strict conditions, including full cooperation with the ongoing investigation.

Inspector Naik emphasized the importance of Arjun’s continued cooperation, particularly regarding potential visits to the scene of the incident, and reiterated that Arjun’s presence was essential for gathering crucial facts related to the case.

