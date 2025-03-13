Holi 2025: Hyderabad Police Issues Guidelines for Holi Celebrations on March 14

Since Holi overlaps with Ramadan this year, Hyderabad civic body and police department issued guidelines to witness peaceful and tranquil celebrations in the city.

All cattle slaughterhouses and retail shops selling beef operating under the aegis of GHMC have been ordered to shut down on Holi Day, March 14 by the GHMC. This order is to avoid any communal problems and maintain peace.

Besides the GHMC's instruction, Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand has ordered not to throw colours or coloured water on unwilling individuals, locations, and vehicles. The order also bans the riding of two-wheelers and other vehicles in a group on roads and public places, disturbing peace and order.

The Cyberabad Police Commissioner, Avinash Mohanty, has also made a similar order, cautioning citizens against causing inconvenience to others during the Holi festival. The order bans the throwing of colours or water on strangers, locations, and vehicles, and the movement of vehicles in convoys, inconveniencing others.

In addition, the Rachakonda Police Commissioner, G Sudheer Babu, directed the closure of liquor shops on March 14, between 6 am and 6 pm, to ensure law and order during the festivities.

These directives are in place to ensure that Holi celebrations in Hyderabad are peaceful, harmonious, and enjoyable for everyone.

