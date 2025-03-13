Court Movie Review and Rating: Wins The Case, Hands Down!

Telugu cinema continues to experiment with courtroom dramas, and "Court: State Vs. A Nobody" attempts to bring a gripping legal battle to the forefront. Starring Priyadarshi in a pivotal role, the film set high expectations with its intriguing trailer and the film is presented by Nani. Nani's comments at the pre-release function have heightened the hype surrounding the film. Now that it's in theatres, let’s see how it fares.

Plot:

Set in 2013 Visakhapatnam, the story revolves around Mettu Chandrashekar (Harsh Roshan), a young man from a humble background, who inadvertently crosses paths with Jabilli (Sridevi Apalla), a girl from a respected family. What starts as lighthearted interactions between them takes a dramatic turn when Jabilli’s uncle, Mangapathi (Shivaji), a staunch caste supremacist, discovers her presence in Chandu’s house. Enraged, he fabricates a case against Chandu under the POCSO Act, setting off a legal battle that could determine the course of the young man’s life.

Vijayawada lawyer Surya Teja (Priyadarshi), an assistant to senior advocate Mohan Rao (Sai Kumar), takes up Chandu’s case, leading to a tense courtroom drama. Will Surya Teja prove Chandu’s innocence? What drives Mangapathi’s unrelenting hostility? The answers unfold in the film.

Highlights:

Director Ram Jagadeesh’s debut effort brings a socially relevant theme to the big screen. His handling of courtroom sequences is commendable, lending authenticity to the legal drama. The film’s strongest asset is its performances, with Shivaji delivering a career-best portrayal of a caste-driven antagonist whose actions are disturbingly believable.

Priyadarshi once again proves his mettle, portraying Surya Teja with controlled intensity. His dialogue delivery and courtroom demeanor lend credibility to his role. Harsh Roshan, in a challenging part, manages to hold his own, while Sridevi Apalla does justice to her role with charm.

Supporting performances by Harshavardhan, Sai Kumar, and Surabhi Prabhavati add weight to the narrative. The courtroom exchanges between Priyadarshi and Harshavardhan are impactful, though they could have been taken up a notch.

The film’s second half, particularly the legal proceedings, holds the audience’s attention. The climactic sequences offer thought-provoking commentary on legal awareness and justice.

Drawbacks:

Despite tackling an important subject, the film stumbles with historical inaccuracies. Set in 2013, it inexplicably features anachronisms like Ola bikes and the modern Kailasagiri ropeway, breaking immersion. While minor, such slip-ups dilute the film’s authenticity.

The narrative takes its time to build up, with the first half focusing on a teenage love story that may not appeal to all. Some scenes feel stretched, making the initial portions less engaging.

Though the courtroom drama is well-structured, it lacks the razor-sharp exchanges expected in the genre. A more intense confrontation between Priyadarshi and Harshavardhan could have elevated the film’s impact. Additionally, some talented actors, including Sai Kumar and Surabhi Prabhavati, are underutilized, missing an opportunity for deeper character exploration.

Technical Aspects:

Director Ram Jagadeesh makes an earnest attempt at delivering a compelling legal drama. His screenplay, co-written with Karthikeya Sreenivass and Vamsidhar Sirigiri, is engaging but could have benefitted from a more gripping first half.

Dinesh Purushotham’s cinematography effectively captures the courtroom intensity, while Vijay Bulganin’s background score amplifies key moments. However, Karthika Srinivas R’s editing could have been sharper, particularly in trimming redundant portions in the first half.

Final Verdict:

"Court: State Vs. A Nobody" is an ambitious courtroom drama with strong performances, particularly from Priyadarshi and Shivaji. The second half, fueled by engaging legal proceedings, is where the film truly shines. However, pacing issues and missed opportunities for deeper character moments hold it back from being a standout in the genre.

If you enjoy courtroom dramas with a social message, this film is worth a watch despite its flaws.