Hydraulic holi to be played today at Shri Priyakant Ju temple in Vrindavan

New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) The renowned Hydraulic Holi will be celebrated on Thursday, at the Shri Priyakant Ju Mandir in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh.

Preparations for the Holi festival are already underway, with a series of colourful and vibrant events planned throughout the day. Various forms of Holi will be played, including Laddu-Jalebi Holi, Rasiya Holi, Lathmar Holi, Chhaddimar Holi, and Gulal Holi.

The festival will be filled with laughter, joy, and playful exchanges as devotees come together to celebrate the spirit of Holi.

Devkinandan Maharaj, a prominent religious leader, will be showering the devotees with colours using a hydraulic pichkari, a special feature that has become the hallmark of the Holi celebration at this temple. The temple authorities have also announced that the colours for the event will be prepared from natural Tesu flowers, ensuring an eco-friendly celebration.

The Holi festival at the Shri Priyakant Ju Temple began with a World Peace Prayer and the commencement of the Shrimad Bhagwat Katha. The first day of the event saw the participation of prominent spiritual leaders, including Mahant Raju Das Maharaj from Hanuman Garhi and Satyamitranand Maharaj, who performed the Vyaspith Poojan and addressed the devotees.

In his discourse, Devkinandan Maharaj highlighted the importance of listening to the Shrimad Bhagwat Katha with sincerity, stressing that it should not be seen merely as a pastime, but as a spiritually enriching experience.

Vijay Sharma, the temple secretary, shared that on Thursday, Holika Dahan day, visitors will experience a variety of traditional Holi celebrations, offering them a glimpse of the complete Holi traditions from Braj.

The celebration is expected to be a unique blend of devotion, fun, and community spirit, as devotees participate in the joyous festivities.

This year’s Holi at Shri Priyakant Ju Temple promises to be an unforgettable experience for all who attend, combining spiritual rituals with the vibrancy of one of India’s most beloved festivals.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.