Pushpa 2 Sandhya Theatre Stampede: Sritej Set to Travel Abroad for Advanced Medical Care?

Hyderabad, February 2, 2025: Tollywood producer Bunny Vasu visited young Sritej, a 9-year-old boy who was severely injured in the tragic stampede during the Pushpa 2 benefit show at Sandhya Theatre on December 4, 2024. In the same incident, Sritej’s mother, Revathi, tragically lost her life.

Sritej, who has been undergoing treatment at KIMS Hospital in Hyderabad for the last two months, is still recovering from his injuries. He remains on a liquid diet through a tube and has not yet fully recovered. Despite his struggles, his condition is improving, though his recovery process is slow.

During his visit, Bunny Vasu spoke with the doctors to understand Sritej's condition and assured them that if Sritej needed to be taken abroad for specialized treatment, he would cover all the expenses. Sritej's recovery is closely monitored by doctors.