Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee Marriage Date Fixed?

Tollywood actor Akhil Akkineni is all set to get hitched to girlfriend Zainab Ravjee in the first week of June. Over the past few hours, rumors have been circulating that the Akkineni actor will propose to his significant other on June 6th in a private ceremony attended by both sides' families.

Akhil got engaged to Zainab in November last year. It came as a surprise to many fans, as the actor kept his personal life extremely private, and even the paparazzi couldn't catch him when he was in the early phase of his relationship with Zainab. So, when the news of Akhil's engagement came, it surprised many.

Now, similar to how he had planned his engagement, Akhil is also planning to do the marriage in an intimate setup, with only close friends and family present. After Akhil got engaged to Zainab last year, Naga Chaitanya also married Sobhita Dhulipala in December.

It's a time of celebrations for the Akkineni family again, with Akhil and Zainab Ravdjee reportedly coming together to get married to each other and spend eternity by each other's side.