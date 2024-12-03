TN landslip: CM Stalin condoles deaths, announces Rs 5 lakh solatium

Chennai, Dec 3 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin condoled the loss of seven lives in the Tiruvannamalai landslip and announced a solatium of Rs 5 lakh to the family of the deceased.

The tragic incident occurred on December 1 when a massive boulder and mud collapsed onto the house of one Rajkumar on 11th Street in V.O.C. Nagar, Tiruvannamalai following torrential rain.

Despite the efforts of about 40 personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), seven lives were lost.

The deceased were identified as Rajkumar (36), Meena (27), R. Gowtham (9), R. Iniya (7), S. Ramya (7), M. Vinothini (14), and S. Maha (7).

After the incident, more than 500 residents from the surrounding area were relocated to community halls for safety.

Tiruvannamalai range consists of seven Reserved Forests (RFs), including Chippakadu, Athipakkam, Adinamalai, and Sorakolathur, spanning 13,000 hectares.

The Annamalai Hills, part of the Adinamalai RF, cover over 900 hectares within a nine-kilometre radius and rise to 2,668 feet above sea level.

The hills host the annual 'Maha Deepam' lighting ceremony atop the hillock.

Encroachments, primarily in the form of residential houses, pose significant challenges for forest officials in monitoring and managing the Reserved Forests. Expert Warnings and Recommendations

Experts have warned that the region is at risk of experiencing further landslides.

Retired IIT Chennai professors Mohan, Narayana Rao, and Bhoominathan inspected the landslide sites on the Chief Minister's request to provide advice on rescue operations and mitigation measures.

The experts stated that while mild to moderate rain may not cause significant issues, heavy rainfall in the area could lead to future landslides.

They urged residents planning to build houses near the hills to obtain safety clearance from qualified engineers before construction.

A detailed report on the situation and preventive measures will be submitted to the state government shortly, the experts said.

