Sports Minister Mandaviya pays tribute to 'hockey wizard' Major Dhyan Chand on his death anniversary

New Delhi, Dec 3 (IANS) Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya paid tribute to 'Hockey Wizard' Major Dhyan Chand on his 45th death anniversary on Tuesday at the Major Dhyan Chand Hockey Stadium.

"Tribute to the world's greatest hockey player, 'Hockey Magician' Major Dhyan Chand ji on his death anniversary. He is a source of inspiration for hockey players across the world. With his unique playing skills, he brought glory to India at the global level," Mandaviya posted on X.

Dhyan Chand passed away in Delhi on December 3, 1979. He had helped India clinch their maiden gold medal in hockey at the Olympic Games in 1928 and was active for almost three decades.

Later, Dhyan Chand led the Indian hockey team to three Olympic gold medals, a feat that remains unmatched in the history of the Indian sport.

After his remarkable career, Dhyan Chand retired from the Indian Army in 1956 with the rank of Major. He was honoured with the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award.

India observes National Sports Day on August 29, on Dhyan Chand's birthday, to honour his contributions to the country.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.