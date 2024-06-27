TN CM Stalin announces international airport in Hosur

Chennai, June 27 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Thursday that an international airport that can handle 30 million passengers per year will be set up in Hosur on 2,000 acres.

Announcing this in the state Assembly, Stalin added that the airport was planned not only to develop Hosur but also for the social and economic development of Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts.

He said the government wants to develop Hosur as an important economic growth centre and several infrastructure projects are being implemented there.

Stalin added that a master plan for Hosur is being finalised.

According to him, Hosur has been attracting electronics and electric vehicle investments during the past couple of years.

Welcoming the announcement, the State Industries and Investment Minister, T.R.B. Rajaa said: "The announcement of the new airport in Hosur is a monumental step forward for the region. This project will greatly enhance connectivity and stimulate economic growth, benefiting not only Hosur but also neighbouring districts such as Dharmapuri and Salem, while also providing a significant boost to various parts of Bengaluru."

"With Hosur's excellent weather, the new airport will foster a twin-city ecosystem with Bengaluru, propelling growth in both Tamil Nadu and Karnataka," Rajaa added.

The region has emerged as a nucleus for auto and electric vehicle manufacturing, advanced manufacturing, logistics, and electronics, and is developing into an IT hub with a planned IT park.

