TN Class 12 board exams begin tomorrow, 8.21 lakh students to appear

Chennai, March 2 (IANS) Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi has said that 8.21 lakh Class 12 students will appear for the board examinations, scheduled to begin on Monday.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Minister said that all preparations are complete for the Tamil Nadu State Board examinations.

Additionally, 8.23 lakh Class 11 students will take their exams from March 5, while over 9.13 lakh Class 10 students will appear for their board exams from March 28. This brings the total number of students appearing for the exams across all three classes to over 25.57 lakh. Among them, 20,746 students with disabilities will also be taking the exams.

While the Class 12 exams will be held from March 3 to March 25, Class 11 exams are scheduled from March 5 to March 27, and Class 10 exams from March 28 to April 15.

The Minister urged students to utilise the helplines 94983-83075 and 94983-83076 for any queries, complaints, or clarifications related to the final exams.

The Department of Government Examinations (DGE) has set up an examination committee in every district, under the respective district collector, to ensure the availability of basic facilities, such as adequate drinking water and uninterrupted power supply at exam centers.

Exams for Class 12 and Class 11 will be conducted across 3,316 centers, while exams for Class 10 will be held in 4,113 centers.

More than 45,000 teachers will be engaged in various examination-related processes, while over 4,800 flying squads will be deployed to prevent malpractice.

A full-time exam control room has been set up at the DGE to assist students, candidates, and the public with any queries. This control room will be operational from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on examination days.

The use of mobile phones has been strictly prohibited inside exam centers for both students and teachers on invigilation duty.

The DGE has tentatively scheduled the Class 12 results on April 9 and that of Class 11 and Class 10 on April 19.

With robust measures in place, the state government aims to ensure a smooth and fair examination process for all students.

In the 2024 Tamil Nadu Class 12 board examinations, which were conducted from March 22 to April 13, a total of 7.72 lakh students appeared, including 4.1 lakh girls and 3.6 lakh boys. One transgender student also took the exam. Of these, 3,25,305 boys and 3,93,890 girls passed. The only transgender student who appeared for the exam also passed.

For Class 11, the exams were held from March 4 to March 25, 2024, with 8,11,172 students appearing. Among them, 7,39,539 students passed. In the Class 11 examinations, 4,26,821 girls appeared, and 4,04,143 passed. 3,84,351 boys appeared for the examination, of which 3,35,396 passed.

The 2024 Tamil Nadu Class 10 board examinations were conducted from March 26 to April 18. A total of 8,94,264 students took the SSLC (Class 10) exams, with 8,18,743 students (91.55 per cent) passing. In the examinations, 4,47,061 female candidates appeared, and 4,22,591 (94.55 per cent) passed. 4,47,203 male candidates appeared for the Class 10 examinations, and 3,96,152 (88.58 per cent) passed.

