Tim Nielsen named head coach of Australia U-19s ahead of India series

Melbourne, Aug 8 (IANS) Former Australia coach Tim Nielsen has been appointed as the new head coach of the Australia Under-19 team ahead of their upcoming series against India Under-19s, with the U19 World Cup approaching.

Cricket Australia has named a 15-player squad for the upcoming home series against India Under-19s, set to take place in Brisbane and Mackay starting next month. However, the squad will be without standout batter Oliver Peake, who has been selected to tour with the Australia A team instead.

The series will include three 50-over matches and two four-day Youth Tests. The Youth ODIs are scheduled for September 21, 24 and 26 at Ian Healy Oval in Brisbane. The first Youth Test will also be held at Ian Healy Oval, beginning on September 30, while the second Test will take place in Mackay starting October 7.

The 57-year-old Nielsen returns to Australian cricket in a developmental role, taking charge of the Under-19s squad following the departure of Lachlan Stevens as Cricket Australia's development coach earlier this year. His first assignment will be leading the young side in their final bilateral series before the Under-19 World Cup in January, to be held in Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Nielsen brings a wealth of experience, having coached the Australian men's national team from 2007 to 2011 after serving as a long-time assistant under John Buchanan. He also headed the now-defunct Centre of Excellence, playing a key role in nurturing future talent.

After his tenure with the national side, Nielsen spent several years as high performance manager for both South Australia and the Adelaide Strikers before stepping down in February 2024. Shortly after, he joined Pakistan’s setup as their red-ball high-performance coach, working alongside his close friend and former teammate Jason Gillespie during Gillespie’s stint as Pakistan’s Test coach.

"We're excited to continue our preparation for the ongoing ICC U19 World cup cycle, with an exciting squad of emerging players,"CA's Head of National Development Sonya Thompson said. "The multi-format tour is designed to challenge players to adapt and grow, while also giving selectors and coaches meaningful insights ahead of the National U19 Championships in December. We're also thrilled to welcome Tim Nielsen as Head Coach of the National U19 squad. His extensive international experience and leadership will be instrumental in guiding and inspiring Australia's next generation of cricketers."

Australia Under-19 squad: Simon Budge, Alex Turner, Steve Hogan, Will Malajczuk, Yash Deshmukh, Tom Hogan, Aryan Sharma, John James, Hayden Schiller, Charles Lachmund, Ben Gordon, Will Byrom, Kasey Barton, Alex Lee Young, Jayden Draper

Reserves: Zed Hollick, Tom Paddington, Julian Osborne.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.