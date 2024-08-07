Three dead, three injured in Vietnam Central Highlands traffic accident

Hanoi, Aug 7 (IANS) Three people were confirmed dead and three others were injured in a serial traffic accident in Vietnam's Central Highlands province of Dak Lak, local media reported Wednesday.

The accident was reported 8:40 at night on Tuesday on the western bypass section of the Ho Chi Minh expressway passing through Cu Mgar district, Xinhua news agency reported.

Two trucks collided with each other and then consecutively crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer parking on the side road.

Six people were in the cabins of the two trucks at the time of the accident.

Three injured victims are being treated at a local hospital.

Two of them underwent surgeries and are in a stable health condition.

The case is being further investigated.

In the first seven months of this year, 14,242 traffic accidents occurred in Vietnam, killing 6,203 people and injuring 10,976 others, according to the General Statistics Office.

